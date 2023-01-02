Pakistan says it won’t allow countries to shelter militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political and military leadership says no nation will be allowed to shelter militants who stage attacks against the country — an apparent reference to neighboring Afghanistan. The statement Monday came amid a spike in attacks by the militant Pakistani Taliban, many of whom are hiding in neighboring Afghanistan. The attacks are on the rise across Pakistan, especially in the northwest near the Afghan border. The announcement came in a meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee, which was attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the newly appointed army chief Gen. Asim Munir and other officials. The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, are separate from, but allied with, the Afghan Taliban.

