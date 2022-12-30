Trump’s taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns

The release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns show he maintained a bank account in China through 2017, his first year in the White House. Trump had claimed he closed the account before running for president. Trump also reported making no charitable donations in 2020, his final year in the White House. It’s unclear whether the totals include Trump’s pledge to donate his $400,000 annual presidential salary to the federal government. Trump pledged payback after the release of his tax returns Friday by a Democratic-controlled House committee. He says, “The Radical Left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”

