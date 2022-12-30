Alabama to allow concealed guns without permit in 2023
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Jan. 1 will become the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without getting a state permit that requires a background check. The new state law ends the requirement for a person to get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public. A person can still choose to get a permit if they want to do so. The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, which lobbied for the Alabama legislation, said in April that 25 states allow permitless carry.