AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s attorney general says former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in the state. Attorney General Josh Stein told The Associated Press on Friday that there isn’t sufficient evidence to warrant the prosecution of the former Donald Trump aide or his wife, Debra. At issue is the address that Meadows used in Macon County to register to vote. He later cast a mail-in ballot. Meadows is a former western North Carolina congressman. A memo from state attorneys says factors favoring his residency in Macon County outweighed those against residence.

