Gift from Ukraine explodes at Polish police headquarters

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Ministry says that a gift that a Polish police commander received during a recent visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw. The ministry said that the explosion caused the commander and a civilian employee to suffer minor injuries. The ministry said Thursday that the explosion occurred on Wednesday morning at 7:50 a.m. It did not specify what object the Polish commander received as a present during a working visit to Ukraine on Sunday and Monday. It said Poland has asked Ukraine to explain what happened.

