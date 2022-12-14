Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Meek Mill played football inside the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice facility with 35 area children from families caught in the criminal justice system. The Philly rapper and social activist says it was important to let the kids know they’re not forgotten as their parents or guardians sort through legal issues. Meek Mill survived a rough Philadelphia upbringing and prison to become a Grammy-nominated rapper. He now seeks changes in the same type of neighborhoods he grew up in. Meek Mill is co-chairman of the Reform Alliance. It’s a non-profit organization dedicated to probation, parole and sentencing reform in the United States.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.