Cosmonauts’ spacewalk canceled at space station due to leak

NASA and Russia’s space agency canceled a spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts just as they were preparing to exit the International Space Station. The cause: an apparent coolant leak from an attached space capsule. NASA’s Johnson Space Center said Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were not in danger, nor were other astronauts on the space station. The cosmonauts had donned spacesuits and depressurized an airlock when the leak appeared. It was the second time the Russian cosmonauts have canceled the spacewalk. The pair had planned to move a radiator. Ground specialists saw fluid and particles emanating from the Soyuz capsule that had carried Prokopyev and Petelin, along with a NASA astronaut, to the space station in September.

