Greece: Roma teenager shot during police chase dies
By COSTAS KANTOURIS
Associated Press
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Members of the Roma community in northern Greece and a hospital say a Roma teenager who was shot in the head during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill has died. The 16-year-old had been hospitalized for more than a week in the northern city of Thessaloniki after he was shot in the early hours of Dec. 5. He was shot by a police officer after he allegedly filled up his pickup truck at a gas station and left without paying the 20 euro (dollar) bill. The shooting led to days of often violent protests in Thessaloniki, Athens and other parts of Greece.