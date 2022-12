USA Today suspends book bestseller list; Bookforum shutters

NEW YORK (AP) — USA Today’s weekly chart of top-selling books is on indefinite hiatus after the newspaper’s parent company Gannett laid off the editor in charge of compiling it. Gannett laid off hundreds of staffers earlier this month, including Mary Cadden. A newspaper spokesperson said Monday further updates would be shared in 2023. Like ones from The New York Times and Amazon.com, USA Today’s list of 150 bestselling books had been closely followed in the publishing industry. Also Monday, the highly regarded literary magazine Bookforum announced it was shutting down after being sold by Artforum International Magazine to the Penske Media Corporation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.