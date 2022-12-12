USA Today suspends book bestseller list; Bookforum shutters
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — USA Today’s weekly chart of top-selling books is on indefinite hiatus after the newspaper’s parent company Gannett laid off the editor in charge of compiling it. Gannett laid off hundreds of staffers earlier this month, including Mary Cadden. A newspaper spokesperson said Monday further updates would be shared in 2023. Like ones from The New York Times and Amazon.com, USA Today’s list of 150 bestselling books had been closely followed in the publishing industry. Also Monday, the highly regarded literary magazine Bookforum announced it was shutting down after being sold by Artforum International Magazine to the Penske Media Corporation.