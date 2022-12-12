Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s prime minister is appealing for Patriot missile batteries and other hi-tech air defense systems to counter Russian attacks, as more Russian shelling was reported on Monday in the eastern regions of Ukraine where Moscow is trying to make battlefield gains. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told French broadcaster LCI that Russia wants to swamp Europe with a new wave of Ukrainian refugees by its targeting of infrastructure in Ukraine that has caused electricity and water outages for millions during freezing winter weather. The interview was broadcast on Sunday night, ahead of meetings in Paris this week to raise and coordinate more international aid for Ukraine.

