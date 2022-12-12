‘Twin Peaks’ composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at 85

Angelo Badalamenti, the composer best known for creating otherworldly scores for many David Lynch productions, from “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks” to “Mulholland Drive,” has died. He was 85. His family says in a statement issued Monday that Badalamenti died of natural causes on Sunday. Born in Brooklyn in March 1937, to a fish market owner father with a musical background (a percussionist in Sicily), Badalamenti grew up listening to Italian opera with his family and started piano lessons at age 8. His big break came in 1986 when he was asked to help Isabella Rossellini sing “Blue Velvet” for Lynch’s iconic film .

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.