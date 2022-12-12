In Kenya, some Maasai turn from lion-killing to Olympics

KIMANA SANCTUARY, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s most identifiable community is abandoning spear-aided lion hunting for a modern javelin competition at a biannual event called the Maasai Olympics. The Maasai people are predominantly herders and live near some of Kenya’s most visited wildlife parks, and human-wildlife conflict has often been cited as a threat to some animal populations. But Maasai elders are charting a new path for the community’s young warriors, also known as morans. They are encouraging Maasai morans to pursue an alternative way of proving their masculinity that includes athletics, javelin and Maasai jump competitions during the community Olympics.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.