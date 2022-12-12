Hailstorm kills 7 in Bolivian village graduation celebration

ACHACACHI, Bolivia (AP) — Authorities in Bolivia say seven people attending a school graduation ceremony were killed when a roof fell during an intense hailstorm. It happened in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains of Bolivia, about 62 miles northeast of the capital of La Paz. The Andean region has suffered a severe drought, but this weekend much of Bolivia experienced heavy rain, which often falls as hail in higher altitudes. Adelio Velásquez, an official with the mayor’s office in the district of Achacachi, said Monday that two more bodies were pulled from the wreckage where five bodies were found initially.

