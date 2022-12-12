Germany to help Kenya hit 100% renewables, export hydrogen

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it will provide Kenya with 112 million euros to help the East African nation close the gap to 100% renewable energy and produce hydrogen. Kenya already gets about 90% of its electricity from renewable sources. It aims to phase out entirely the use of fossil fuels for electricity generation by 2030. Germany’s Development Ministry said Monday that 51 million euros will be earmarked for new energy infrastructure and hydrogen production, while about 30 million euros will be used for training programs. Efforts to make Kenya’s agriculture more resilient to drought will get a further 30 million euros and 1.5 million euros will be spent on anti-corruption programs. Of the funds, 76 million euros will be in the form of loans.

