Environmentalists want jaguars reintroduced to US Southwest

PHOENIX (AP) — An environmental group is petitioning federal officials to help reintroduce the jaguar to the Southwest, where it once ranged for hundreds of thousands of years before being whittled down to just one of the big cats known to roam the region. The male jaguar named Sombra has been seen roaming in southern Arizona several times since it was first captured on a wildlife camera in the Dos Cabezas Mountains 2016. The Center for Biological Diversity wants the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help launch an experimental population in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest along the border with Arizona.

