Court denies govt aid for Nagasaki A-bomb survivors children

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has rejected a damages suit filed by a group of children of Nagasaki atomic bombing survivors seeking eligibility for government support for medical costs, saying hereditary radiation impact has not been proven. Twenty-eight people whose parents were exposed to radiation in the Aug. 9, 1945 atomic bombing filed a lawsuit in 2017, demanding the government include them as part of medical support available to survivors. The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. The government has maintained that there is no scientific evidence showing hereditary impact of parents’ radiation exposure to their children.

