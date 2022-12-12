Bolsonaro supporters clash with police in Brazil’s capital

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police’s headquarters in capital city Brasilia. Images of protesters circulated on local television channels and social media Monday night. The motives behind the protests remain unclear and the police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Since Bolsonaro lost re-election to da Silva on Oct. 30, his supporters have gathered across the country refusing to concede defeat and asking for the armed forces to intervene.

