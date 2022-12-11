Pakistan PM’s son returns from exile to face graft charges

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has returned home after four years in London to face corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020. Suleman Shahbaz reached Islamabad early Sunday and then took a flight to his hometown of Lahore after meeting with his father at the prime minister’s residence. That’s according to a spokesman for Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party. Suleman Shahbaz’s lawyers obtained protective bail for him from the Islamabad High Court last week that will be in effect until Tuesday. It bars federal investigators from arresting him until then so that he can surrender before the trial court.

