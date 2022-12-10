Mail carrier killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wisconsin are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail. The shooting happened in Milwaukee just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years. Police say the Postal Service and the FBI are assisting in the investigation. Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the crime “alarming,” even more so because the victim was a public servant.

