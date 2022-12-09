No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman says her son and dozens of other prisoners are on hunger strike over inhumane living conditions at Nevada’s Ely State Prison. Nina Fernandez says her son, 35-year-old Sean Harvell, alleges abuse by prison staff and excessive periods of solitary confinement. That’s in contrast to what state prison officials say caused the strike, which began Dec. 1. The Nevada Department of Corrections has said it was fueled by complaints over small meal portions from a new food vendor. The agency said at least 24 prisoners were on hunger strike Friday. Of those, it said 19 have refused food for nine straight days.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.