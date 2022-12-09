Myanmar rescues 154 Rohingya from boat in distress

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military says more than 150 Rohingya have been rescued off the coast of Myanmar after their boat started taking on water. Myanmar’s state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation sent two boats from an offshore operation to rescue the people after spotting their boat in trouble. It was not clear whether the vessel was the same boat carrying Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh that had been reported to be in trouble earlier this week in the waters of neighboring Thailand. Thailand’s navy said Friday that crews had been sent to look for the boat in the Andaman Sea after it received the reports, but had found nothing.

