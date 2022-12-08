Korean War soldier who went missing identified, buried

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The remains of a soldier from New Hampshire who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp have been laid to rest, several months after they were identified. Twenty-three-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney, of Littleton, New Hampshire, was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked near Hangye, South Korea. It wasn’t known until 1953 that he had died at a POW camp. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says unidentified remains were disinterred years later from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. Sidney’s remains were identified in August through dental and anthropological analysis, mitochondrial DNA analysis and circumstantial evidence.

