5 officers charged in police van injury case appear in court
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
Five Connecticut police officers have appeared in court for the first time since being charged with cruelly neglecting a Black man who suffered a neck injury and was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van with no seatbelts. The New Haven officers briefly faced a judge Thursday. Their cases were continued to Jan. 11. Randy Cox fractured his neck in June when police say the officer driving the van braked hard to avoid a collision. Officers at the police station pulled Cox out of the van by his feet and accused him of faking his injuries before he was brought to a hospital. The officers’ lawyers declined to comment Thursday.