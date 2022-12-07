Report: Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani investigators say the killing in Kenya of outspoken Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was a “planned assassination.” The investigators released a report about the incident on Wednesday in Islamabad, weeks after the mysterious killing triggered condemnations and calls for an independent probe. Separately, Islamabad police on Wednesday charged two Pakistani businessmen living in Kenya who had hosted the journalist in the African country with involvement in the killing. The report offered no evidence for its claims and there was no immediate comment from Kenya. The 50-year-old Sharif was hiding in Kenya to avoid arrest at home on charges of maligning Pakistan’s military.

