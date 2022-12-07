Peru’s president dissolves Congress ahead of 3rd removal try

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has dissolved the nation’s Congress and called for new legislative elections, beating lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to debate a third attempt to remove him from office. Castillo also installed a new emergency government, and called for the next round of lawmakers to develop a new constitution for the Andean nation. Meanwhile, he said he would rule by decree, and ordered a nightly curfew starting Wednesday night. The head of Peru’s army and four cabinet ministers resigned over what the national ombudsman’s office is calling a coup.

