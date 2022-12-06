Youngkin’s early shine faces test as he eyes White House bid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin swept into office as a Republican revelation with a fresh formula for victory as the GOP contemplated its future beyond Donald Trump. But a year after Youngkin’s stunning win, some Republicans believe the shine of his national star is being tested. That’s even as Youngkin quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run. Most of the midterm candidates Youngkin tried to help this fall were defeated. Major presidential donors see the former private-equity chief as simply one in a crowded class of would-be Trump alternatives. And the 55-year-old Youngkin has few major accomplishments to sell as he faces debates on guns and abortion at home.

By STEVE PEOPLES and SARAH RANKIN Associated Press

