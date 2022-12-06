Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress. If the measure passes, it will end a policy that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention. Republicans emboldened by their new House majority next year have pushed the effort in negotiations. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden told House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy he would consider lifting the mandate, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended it be kept.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

