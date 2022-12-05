Search for Johannesburg worshippers swept by flood; 14 dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The death toll from the tragic flash flood that swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg has risen from nine to 14. Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said rescue teams on Monday resumed search operations for at least three people still missing. Members of the congregation were participating in rituals along the river when a flash flood swept away several of the worshippers. The riverside services were being conducted near the populous Alexandra township, in eastern Johannesburg. Some of the bodies, however, were found far downstream on the Jukskei, one of Johannesburg’s largest rivers.

