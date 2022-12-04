Woman injured six deputies at New Orleans airport: reports

Officials say a woman injured six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane on Thanksgiving Day at an airport in Louisiana. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported the incident on Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. News reports say police charged the woman with a number of offenses, including six counts of battery on a police officer and three counts of disturbing the peace. Reports of passengers’ bad behavior have skyrocketed since air travel has increased after early pandemic shutdowns.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.