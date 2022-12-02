Austria: 3 men convicted in rape, death of 13-year-old girl

BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian court has convicted three Afghan men for the rape and death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found dumped next to a tree in Vienna last year in a case that shocked the Alpine nation. The Austria Press Agency reported Friday that the main defendant, a 24-year-old man, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Two other Afghans aged 20 and 19, were found guilty of murder by omission for failing to help the girl after she overdosed on drugs. The younger man was sentenced to 20 years, while the older man received a 19-year sentence. The court concluded that the men had given the girl drugs with the intention of raping her.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.