11 face death over conservationist’s murder in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A court in Tanzania has sentenced 11 people to death for the murder of a conservationist there. Anti-poaching activist Wayne Lotter was shot dead in August 2017 while riding in a taxi in Tanzania’s commercial capital of Dar es Salaam. Those sentenced to death include two citizens of neighboring Burundi. Tanzania hasn’t carried out an execution in decades. Lotter was a South African national and the director and co-founder of the PALMS Foundation. The non-governmental organization said he had helped to train thousands of game scouts and developed an “intelligence-based approach” to anti-poaching that had success in countering wildlife trafficking.

