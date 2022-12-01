‘George & Tammy’ pulls back the curtain on country icons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain spent months learning the songs that George Jones and Tammy Wynette made famous. Their new Showtime limited series “George & Tammy” pulls back the curtain on the singers’ lives as they struggled with the pressures of fame and addiction during and after their marriage. Chastain said she was drawn to the story after watching their emotional performances together. Shannon said that while recording the songs in a Nashville studio, they would go visit the cemetery where Jones and Wynette were buried, calling it a spiritual odyssey.

