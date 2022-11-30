Dutch court shoots down plan using paintball guns on wolves
By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press
THE HAGUE (AP) — A Dutch court has rejected a plan to control the country’s growing wolf population by shooting at the animals with paintball guns to scare them away from people. A local court ruled that officials had not justified their decision to use the novel approach as a safe way to teach the wolves to stay out of populated areas. Nature conservation society Fauna Protection argued it was unclear if the paintballs could seriously harm the animals.