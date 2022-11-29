Chicago police arrest 2 men in fatal shooting of girl, 12

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two men have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal March shooting of a girl who was struck in the head by a stray bullet after celebrating her 12th birthday. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Tuesday that 22-year-old Malik Parish and 20-year-old Abdul Ali were arrested Sunday. Nyzireya Moore died March 4, three days after she was shot. Police say she was in the passenger seat of a family member’s car when three men fired on another vehicle and a stray bullet struck her in the back of the head. Brown says a third suspect remains at large.

