Police bring down European cocaine “super cartel”

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europol says law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel” of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe. The European Union crime agency said on Monday that 49 suspects were arrested during the investigation, with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between Nov. 8-19. Over 30 tons of drugs were seized during the investigations run in Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UAE. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration also played a role in bringing down the organization, which was also involved in money laundering.

