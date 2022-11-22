Republican Kiley captures California US House seat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley — a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom — has won a U.S. House seat in northeastern California. Updated tabulations Tuesday showed Kiley had nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat Kermit Jones, a doctor and Navy veteran. Kiley will represent the sprawling 3rd Congressional District that runs from the Sacramento suburbs down the interior spine of the state. During the campaign Kiley argued the state was in turmoil under Democratic rule in Washington and Sacramento, with residents gouged by inflation and made anxious by rising crime.