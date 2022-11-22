Kenzo, first Ugandan nominated for Grammy, had humble start

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Kenzo has become the first singer from Uganda to earn a Grammy nomination. He is nominated for best global music performance for “Gimme Love,” a collaboration with the American singer Matt B. For Kenzo, any recognition of his work is a reminder of how far he’s come. By his own account, Kenzo spent 13 years in the streets after losing his mother when he was only 4. Some Ugandans dismiss his musical style as rather playful, saying he’s not that much of a singer. But others see in his experimentation the creative potential that marks him as an artiste with original gifts.

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA and PATRICK ONEN Associated Press

