Turkey summons Swedish envoy over images ‘insulting’ Erdogan

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has summoned the Swedish ambassador after images that allegedly insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and served as Kurdish militant propaganda were projected on the Turkish Embassy building in Stockholm. State media said Turkish officials condemned the incident and renewed a demand that Sweden take “concrete steps” against Kurdish militants. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for NATO membership this year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. But NATO-member Turkey has not yet endorsed their accession. It is pressing the two countries to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.