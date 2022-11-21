Lawyer: Driver in sheriff’s academy crash fell asleep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for the driver who crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week says he fell asleep at the wheel on his way to work. The lawyer, Alexandra Kazarian, spoke to the Los Angeles Times Monday. The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically. The 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez has told NBC4LA that he didn’t crash the SUV intentionally and feels bad. Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, but was abruptly released. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said further investigation was needed.

