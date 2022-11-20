Honorary Oscar awards celebrate Fox, Weir, Warren and Palcy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four standing ovations in one night might seem a little over-the-top, even by Hollywood standards, but at the Governors Awards Saturday night, where Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Diane Warren were celebrated with honorary Oscar statuettes, each moment felt worthy. After several pandemic-adjusted years, the annual event to hand out Honorary Oscar statuettes, put on by the Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was back in full form at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Saturday. The ballroom was teeming with stars including Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Yeoh.

