Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices

Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election lost bids for statewide offices that play key roles in overseeing voting in the six states that decided the last presidential election. But some won in elections to control the positions that run on-the-ground election operations in counties, cities and townships across the U.S. While no group tracks those races, some candidates who promoted election conspiracies did win local offices in such places as Atlanta, the county in Nevada that includes Reno, and a county outside Seattle.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.