With Twitter in chaos, some ways to protect your account

Twitter is in chaos mode. Elon Musk, its new owner, has decimated its staff and on Wednesday gave those remaining an ultimatum — work grueling hours and be “hardcore” (without giving a definition) or leave. Already, there are signs that booting more than half of the platform’s global staff is stressing the system. Eagle-eyed are noticing problems signing in with two-step verification. Test pages are showing up in the wild. Accounts are replying to long-deleted tweets. While there’s not much you can do about Musk’s on-the-fly teardown of one of the world’s key online information ecosystems, there are steps to protect your account.

