Police: 3 children, 1 adult fatally shot at home in Virginia

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police say one adult and three children have been fatally shot at a home in Virginia. Police Maj. Michael Louth told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting in Chester does not appear to be a random act, but investigators are not ruling anything out. Louth has declined to release the ages of the victims and said police are still trying to figure out the family dynamics. A police spokesperson says officers responded to a disturbance call at about 5 a.m. Friday. When they went inside the house to conduct a welfare check, they found multiple victims.

