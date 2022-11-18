Biden’s economic team losing adviser Rouse after midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key member of President Joe Biden’s economic team is leaving his administration. A White House official says labor economist Cecilia Rouse will leave in the spring. Rouse was the first Black woman to serve as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Rouse has been on academic leave from Princeton University and plans to return there. The pending departure is the first to be disclosed since the midterm elections as the Democratic president’s term reaches its halfway point, often a time of transition for any presidential administration. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel changes and spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity.

