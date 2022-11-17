Seoul: North Korea fires suspected long-range missile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the missile North Korea launched is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile. South Korea’s military said the North fired the missile toward its eastern waters on Friday morning. It later said the missile is likely an ICBM, which North Korea develops to strike the mainland U.S.Earlier this month, North Korea carried out another ICBM test, but outside experts say the missile failed to fly its intended flight.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.