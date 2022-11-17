Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:06 PM

Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora. They’re descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Now in menopause and, at 32, a very old panda, Xin Xin is the end of the line. Today, China sends pandas overseas only as loans, at a cost of $1 million a year. Mexico’s government is in talks about a new panda, but its austerity-oriented government may balk at the price. It could be the end of over 50 years of pandas in Latin America.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content