Pelosi to announce ‘future plans’ after GOP wins House

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues on Thursday in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans. Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill says on Twitter that the Democratic leader plans to discuss the matter with colleagues, but he hasn’t provided additional information about the time or location. Hammill says Pelosi “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters.”

