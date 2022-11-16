Leading Republicans try to ignore Trump campaign launch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is joining several leading Republican officials insisting that it’s much too early for the GOP to focus on the next presidential election. He made the comments Wednesday morning, roughly 12 hours after former President Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 campaign. DeSantis is viewed as a potential Republican rival in the next presidential nominating contest. His sentiment was echoed by popular Republican governors in Ohio and New Hampshire as the GOP grapples with questions about its future following a deeply disappointing midterm cycle. The red wave that party leaders predicted did not materialize as Trump loyalists were defeated across several swing states.

By STEVE PEOPLES and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

