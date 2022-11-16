Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
By BOB CHRISTIE and JACQUES BILLEAUD
Associated Press
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head during the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at his trial. After the execution warrant was read aloud, Hooper said, “It’s all been said. Let it be done.”