Nevada GOP candidate for US Senate concedes race to Democrat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada is conceding that he lost, saying that although the race was very close he won’t contest the result. GOP candidate Adam Laxalt posted a tweet on Tuesday that a campaign adviser confirmed was authentic. Laxalt says he’s confident that any challenge of the election would not alter the ultimate outcome. Laxalt had the vocal endorsement of former President Donald Trump during the race. He says he called Cortez Masto to congratulate her on her victory. The Associated Press called the race on Saturday. Cortez Masto is the first Latina to serve in the Senate and was considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator in the midterm elections.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.